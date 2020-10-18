Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $86.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.98 million to $94.31 million. eHealth reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $655.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.23 million to $668.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $836.54 million, with estimates ranging from $786.11 million to $878.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,515,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,362,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 446,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,925,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

