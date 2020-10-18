$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $32.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.84 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $121.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $122.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $141.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

