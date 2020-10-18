Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $22.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.11 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Micron Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 476,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

