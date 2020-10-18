Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aggreko from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

