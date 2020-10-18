Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

About Skyharbour Resources

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.