Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

About Skyharbour Resources

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million
Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million
$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This Quarter
$32.20 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This Quarter
Micron Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion
Micron Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion
Aggreko Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Aggreko Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Skyharbour Resources Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial
Skyharbour Resources Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial
CIBC Raises Capital Power Price Target to $34.00
CIBC Raises Capital Power Price Target to $34.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report