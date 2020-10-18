CIBC Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $34.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.