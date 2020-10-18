Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $35.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44.
About BAWAG Group
