Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $35.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

The Fly

