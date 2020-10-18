Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.