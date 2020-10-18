Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

