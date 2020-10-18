COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

CODYY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

