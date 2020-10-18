COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CICOF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

CICOF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.