Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $4.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHPRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of CHPRF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

