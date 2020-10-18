Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NDAQ stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

