Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

GERN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 75.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

