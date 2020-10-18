RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSE:RPT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 273,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

