Raymond James Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $79.72 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $290,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

