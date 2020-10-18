Traders Purchase Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Sports Call Options (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

MSGS opened at $146.51 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

