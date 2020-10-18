Sally Beauty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,352% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.