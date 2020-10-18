Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,223 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,584% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.