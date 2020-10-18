Big 5 Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 2,125 call options.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

BGFV stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
Geron Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit
Geron Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit
RPT Realty Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
RPT Realty Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Raymond James Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Raymond James Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Sports Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Sports Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report