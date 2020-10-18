Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,533 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,545% compared to the typical volume of 309 call options.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $18.98 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after buying an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 1,330,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 857,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

