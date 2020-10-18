CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 30,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

CNX Resources stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,874,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

