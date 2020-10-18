AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 695,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 478,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 825.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

