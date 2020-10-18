Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Prothena by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prothena by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

