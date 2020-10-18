Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of XIN opened at $2.05 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $284.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

