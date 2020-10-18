Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 18.0%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 221,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.45 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.55.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

