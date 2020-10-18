TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

