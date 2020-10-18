Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,410,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $2,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,476,202.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ibio by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ibio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ibio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ibio by 5,029.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibio in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ibio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price objective for the company.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

