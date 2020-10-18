Short Interest in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Decreases By 17.9%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.