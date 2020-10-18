Short Interest in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Decreases By 17.9%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

