Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $13.59 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

