Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nippon Paint has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Nippon Paint will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

