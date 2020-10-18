Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Drops By 18.1%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 1,721,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,105.0 days.

YASKF opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

