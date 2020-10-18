TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,712.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly Clark Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
Geron Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit
Geron Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit
RPT Realty Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
RPT Realty Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Raymond James Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Raymond James Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Sports Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Sports Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report