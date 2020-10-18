TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,712.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

