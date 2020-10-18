Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Shares of FLUX opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.50. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.