American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

AMWL opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

