Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $506.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $437.40 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

