Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

