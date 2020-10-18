Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flux Power Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Flux Power Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
American Well Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
American Well Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Fair Isaac Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Fair Isaac Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Critical Survey: NetApp and digitiliti
Critical Survey: NetApp and digitiliti


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report