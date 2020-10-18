Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

TRGP opened at $16.55 on Friday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Targa Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,659,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 406,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

