US Capital Advisors Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

ONEOK stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ONEOK by 297.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

