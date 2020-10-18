Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €146.60 ($172.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.43. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

