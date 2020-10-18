Critical Analysis: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) vs. Jutal Offshore Oil Services (NYSE:JUTOY)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

This table compares TechnipFMC and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC -42.22% 0.93% 0.28% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TechnipFMC and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 1 7 12 0 2.55 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.80%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $13.41 billion 0.23 -$2.42 billion $0.74 9.30 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Russia, Brazil, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.