ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of AHEXY opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.