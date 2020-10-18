Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) versus ATA Creativity Global (OTCMKTS:AACG) Critical Analysis

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scientific Learning and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $15.80 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.05 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Scientific Learning has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -11.03% N/A -22.91% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Learning has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scientific Learning and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

