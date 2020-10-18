Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) & Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (OTCMKTS:CRESY) Financial Review

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $2.07 billion 0.07 $67.03 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -16.47% -25.98% -3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Voltari and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Voltari on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operates hotels; and provides consumer financing services, as well as engages in entertainment activities. It also operates residential properties and supermarkets; and offers mobile communication, landline telephone, international telephone, Internet connectivity, and television services, as well as engages in technological development, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

