Critical Comparison: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MAG Silver alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for MAG Silver and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63

MAG Silver presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given MAG Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Volatility & Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -353.00 Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.72 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -31.72

MAG Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29% Coeur Mining -41.33% -0.94% -0.47%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats MAG Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.