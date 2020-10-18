Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) PT Set at C$4.25 by National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) received a C$4.25 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

