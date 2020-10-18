Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Hold

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

GPEAF stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.