Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report $244.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.47 million and the highest is $246.10 million. Ameresco reported sales of $212.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $954.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.70 million to $972.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $40.75 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.