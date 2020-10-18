$128.96 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $128.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.90 million. Switch reported sales of $117.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $515.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.10 million to $518.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.70 million, with estimates ranging from $563.30 million to $578.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Switch by 1.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

