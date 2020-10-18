Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $9.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $39.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROV. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.